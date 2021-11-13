Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 169,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,662. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

