The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $404.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.41 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

