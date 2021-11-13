Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,800,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,449,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 115,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

