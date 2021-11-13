Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,775,000 after buying an additional 466,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.72.

SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average of $279.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,663 shares of company stock valued at $344,338,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

