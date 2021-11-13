EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,662 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,645.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 196,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

