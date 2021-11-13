Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Illumina by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Illumina by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

