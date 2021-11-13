Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,894 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SBUX opened at $111.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

