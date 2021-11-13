Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Lifted by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 733.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $152,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

