The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $331.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $331.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,582 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

