WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 1,217,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

