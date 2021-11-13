Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $39.80

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

SPNE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 94,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,960. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 552,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

