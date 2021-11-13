HBK Investments L P Invests $269,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

