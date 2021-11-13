Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

