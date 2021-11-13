Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 769 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

