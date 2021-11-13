Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

