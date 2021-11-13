Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.