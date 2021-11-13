$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $18.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.