Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 47,279 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,279 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

