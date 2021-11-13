Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Surmodics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.750-$-1.250 EPS.

SRDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

