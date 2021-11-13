Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,458. Avista has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.