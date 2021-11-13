BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,654 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,418 shares of company stock worth $6,817,911. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

