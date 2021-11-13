QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

