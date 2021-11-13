Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.