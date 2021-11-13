Comerica Bank Acquires 686 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

