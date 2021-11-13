Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $196.00

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 114,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,532. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

