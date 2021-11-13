YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,850. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.