ReapChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $887,849.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $887,849.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.