First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

