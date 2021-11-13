IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $271.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $254.68. The stock had a trading volume of 857,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

