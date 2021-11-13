Zacks: Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.46 Million

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post $203.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. MongoDB posted sales of $150.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $22,560,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $18.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $566.83. 328,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $586.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.52.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

