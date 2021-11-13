CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 50.67% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.
Shares of CTEK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 56,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,271. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21.
About CynergisTek
