CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 50.67% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.

Shares of CTEK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 56,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,271. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.