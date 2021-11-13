Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $28.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Altice USA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,925. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

