Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 5,718,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,187. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

