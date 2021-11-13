GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

