IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IN8bio stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,887. IN8bio has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INAB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

