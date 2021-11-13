Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.