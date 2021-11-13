Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $1,402,861 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

