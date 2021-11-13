Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 21st

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE XYL opened at $130.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. Xylem has a one year low of $92.51 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

