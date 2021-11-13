Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $44,033,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 71.4% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CCXI traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. 1,211,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.