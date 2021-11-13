Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.
A number of analysts have commented on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.
In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
CCXI traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. 1,211,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
