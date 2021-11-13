Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $89.89

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $24,659,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 420,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,652. Ryder System has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

