Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $463,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,902,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

