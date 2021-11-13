Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $521,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.