1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 56,350 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of GE stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

