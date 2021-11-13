DFI.Money Price Hits $4,128.83 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $4,128.83 or 0.06382958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $159.36 million and approximately $48.82 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

