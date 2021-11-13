Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 195.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 318,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,006. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Natixis bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

