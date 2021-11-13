Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 73 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.65 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

