Activest Wealth Management Invests $29,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after acquiring an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 368,024 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.