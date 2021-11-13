Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,590. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

SBA Communications stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

