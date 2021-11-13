JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CLSA cut their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

