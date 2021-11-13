Element Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $322.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

